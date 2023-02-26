Fashion Entrepreneur, Titilayo Ajidagba, Rules her World

If you ask Titilayo Ajidagba, a Lagos-based fashion designer, about her most passionate thing in life, she most likely will not think twice before she responds. And the answer will definitely be fashion.



All her life, she has eaten and drank fashion. She was born and grew up in it. The beautiful woman is well-known for her innovative combination of patterns, colors and fabrics. She grew up living both in Nigeria and London while immersing herself in multiple cultures.



Her love for fashion began at a very tender age. The love has remained steady and grown to give birth to Tffniez Couture, a fashion outfit through which she carved a niche for herself among fashion buffs.



The boss of Tffniez Couture set out as a fashion entrepreneur in 2009. Since then, she has continued to shine like a glittering star and has grown into a reputable empire of sorts, an achievement many have agreed is a result of her age-long passion for the profession.



The label, based in Magodo, Lagos, has become a global fashion brand with clients beyond the shores of Africa particularly the UK, the US and Dubai. She keeps expanding her clientele, which includes the high and mighty, private and public sectors, government officials, politicians as well as top diplomatic corps. Even in the face of stiff competition in the industry, she is still a leading outfit in the industry, thanks to her ingenuity.



She has swiftly climbed the ladder to become one of Nigeria’s favourite fashion labels. Her unique sense of creativity has earned her accolades from far and near, especially in the comity of fashionistas. A chip off the old block, her mother was a reputable fabric and accessories mogul, and her older sister was also a gifted designer.



Expectedly, her fashion background rubbed off on her, and while she was studying in London, her love for fashion further grew when she served as her sister’s model and retailer, where she helped put her designs in the global spotlight. After her successful educational pursuits, the Tffniez Couture boss tried her luck in the event management industry for a couple of years, before relocating to Nigeria. She had learned the ropes and her creative, lively and colourful designs with traditional West African fabrics, not only stand her out from the rest but have earned her a premium spot in the top rankings of foremost Nigerian fashion designers.

Tffniez Couture is an abbreviation from one of her names “Tiffany” meaning The Revelation of God.