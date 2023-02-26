  • Sunday, 26th February, 2023

Fake DSS Officials Arrested in OsunYinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Nigeria | 47 mins ago

Two fake operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) were yesterday arrested in Ila-Orangun, Osun State before the commencement of the elections.
THISDAY gathered that the two fake DSS operatives approached the police to solicit them to work together during the election duties.


According to a video obtained by THISDAY, which showed the moments when they were arrested, the two fake operatives said they were working with a private guard security company.


They confirmed that their boss, identified as General Gerard Olatunbosun, deployed them to the community for election duties.
They identified themselves as Olarewaju Faniran and Sodiq Olayemi.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said: “Two fake DSS operatives were arrested before the commencement of election on Saturday. They are in the custody of DSS.” 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.