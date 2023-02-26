Fake DSS Officials Arrested in OsunYinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Two fake operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) were yesterday arrested in Ila-Orangun, Osun State before the commencement of the elections.

THISDAY gathered that the two fake DSS operatives approached the police to solicit them to work together during the election duties.



According to a video obtained by THISDAY, which showed the moments when they were arrested, the two fake operatives said they were working with a private guard security company.



They confirmed that their boss, identified as General Gerard Olatunbosun, deployed them to the community for election duties.

They identified themselves as Olarewaju Faniran and Sodiq Olayemi.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said: “Two fake DSS operatives were arrested before the commencement of election on Saturday. They are in the custody of DSS.”