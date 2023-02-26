  • Sunday, 26th February, 2023

Abdulsalami’s Brother Loses National Assembly

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

A brother of Nigeria’s former military head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ado Abdulsalami, has lost in his bid to go to the National Assembly.

Ado Abdulsalami who contested for the Chanchaga federal constituency seat which is being vacated by the All Progressives Congress APC governorship candidate Umar Mohammed Bago, lost to the Peoples Democratic Party candidate Mallam  Cashier who contested for the position for the third time, 2015,/2019/and now 2023.

Mallam Cashier a retired civil servant polled 35,688 votes to defeat Abdulsalamis  brother who had 19,282.

Speaking to newsmen after the declaration of the result, Malam Cashier gave glory to God for making him victorious and pledged to serve the people very well.

Meanwhile the Independent National Electoral Commission has opened an election collation centre for the collation of results from Saturday’s election.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.