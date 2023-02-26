Abdulsalami’s Brother Loses National Assembly

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

A brother of Nigeria’s former military head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ado Abdulsalami, has lost in his bid to go to the National Assembly.

Ado Abdulsalami who contested for the Chanchaga federal constituency seat which is being vacated by the All Progressives Congress APC governorship candidate Umar Mohammed Bago, lost to the Peoples Democratic Party candidate Mallam Cashier who contested for the position for the third time, 2015,/2019/and now 2023.

Mallam Cashier a retired civil servant polled 35,688 votes to defeat Abdulsalamis brother who had 19,282.

Speaking to newsmen after the declaration of the result, Malam Cashier gave glory to God for making him victorious and pledged to serve the people very well.

Meanwhile the Independent National Electoral Commission has opened an election collation centre for the collation of results from Saturday’s election.