UK Considering Barring Spouses, Children of International Students

Bennett Oghifo

The Times (UK) reported, yesterday, that the government of the United Kingdom may prevent the spouses and children of international students from joining them unless they are studying to acquire what they described as ‘high-power degrees’, which include science, mathematics, and engineering.

The report added that international students would also be banned from bringing families unless they are studying at a higher level, such as a master’s degree or PhD.

The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, according to the report, “are becoming more concerned after a near-eightfold rise in the number of family members joining foreign students.”

Universities and members of parliament from all parties have since criticised the proposals, pointing to research suggesting that foreign students contribute £35 billion a year to the economy.

The report with the headline: ‘Immigration curbs after huge rise in foreign student families’, says “Immigration figures revealed that 490,763 students were given visas last year.

“Foreign students will be barred from bringing their spouses and children to the UK unless they study “high-value” degrees under government plans.

“The figures also showed that the asylum backlog hit a record high, with more than 160,000 migrants waiting for decisions on their applications.”

Nigerians accounted for the highest increase in the number of dependants accompanying persons with study visas in 2022.

Nigerians also accounted for the largest increase in sponsored study grants compared with 2019, increasing by 57,545 (+686%) to a record high of 65,929, making them the third largest nationality group in the latest year.