Sokoto PDP Guber Candidate, Umar, Votes, Prays for Hitch free Exercise

The Sokoto State PDP Governorship Candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar FCNA (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto) has cast his vote at Polling Unit 022 Sabon-titi opposite Borehole, in Kofar Atiku area.

New Media Aide to the Governorship Candidate, in a statement said Umar, while addressing journalists immediately after exercising his franchise, said he was impressed by the level of voter turnout which according to him is a good prospect for the nation’s nascent democracy. 

The governorship candidate of the ruling party in the state, while commending the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for deploying ad hoc staff and materials in time, also called on the voters to exercise their civic rights peacefully while also praying for a hitch-free exercise around the state, and the nation at large. 

Umar who arrived at the Polling centre at exactly 12pm was accredited 20 minutes later, and cast his vote at 12:20 pm.

