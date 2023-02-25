Latest Headlines
Buhari Votes in Daura, Displays Ballot Paper
Security Absent at Obi’s Polling Unit
Large Turnout of Voters in Ekiti
APC, PDP in Verbal War over Arrest of 15 Agents in Katsina
Security Absent at Obi’s Polling Unit
David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka
Despite announcements of heavy deployment of security operatives in Anambra State by the state police command, THISDAY has noticed the total absence of security at Amatutu village, where the Labour Party, LP presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi hails from.
Checks even at Agulu ward two, polling unit 019 shows absence of security operatives.
The polling unit with a high voter turnout, also has a huge number of journalists in the unit, all waiting for the candidate to vote.
The state police command’s spokesperson in his reaction however said their operatives were deployed to the area.