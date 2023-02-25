Rangers Optimistic of Qualifying for Super-Six



In spite of still placing seventh after amassing nine points from eight games in the Group B of the 2022/23 abridged league, seven times league champions, Enugu Rangers are optimistic of qualifying for the Super-six league.



Speaking after the Flying Antelopes were forced to a 1-1 draw last weekend by Bayelsa United at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, team striker, Godwin Obaje, said, “We played against a very determined side but got a good result that would have been better as we actually came here for a win. With my opening goal today, I hope to score more with the assistance of the entire team. I urge our fans to believe in this team, and be patient with us as we hope to work hard to ensure we qualify for the super-six contest at the end of the season.”



Coach Mbwas Mangut, in a post-match chat, said, “It was a good game that we really wanted to win but the opponent proved very difficult to break. We continue to work hard on the noticed lapses as we go into the second round of the league.”

All efforts by the coach Abdul Maikaba tutored Rangers International F.C to annex the maximum points at stake in their match day 9, against Bayelsa United F.C in Yenagoa were stoutly rebuffed by the host.



Meanwhile, players and coaches of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, have started returning from the one-week break, necessitated by the national elections, to start preparations for the outstanding fixture against Rivers United and the second-round fixtures.

Under the guidance of Mangut and assistant coach, Benedict Ugwu, the players were taken through several drills to knock them in shape for the task at hand.

Mangut said ahead of the expected return of all the playing staff, “We need to work harder in training so as to have a good start in the second round just as we are hopeful of getting a good result from our outstanding match with Rivers United. We did not get it right in the first stanza, but I believe that the second round would witness a different approach and results.”



Before embarking on the one-week break, the players were charged to make the holiday a worthwhile exercise challenging them to maintain their fitness level.

Ferdinand Ugwuarua, Administrative Secretary of Rangers charged the players thus, “We are going on this break not that we are comfortable with our position on the table but for the sake of national civic duties. I charge you to be upright in this short period so that when you return, we shall have what it takes to challenge and catch up with those at the top of the log.”



Coach Abdul Maikaba on his part, said, “I urge you to make the one-week period an active rest. I expect us back with much vigor, vitality, and determination to turn the tide in our favor in the second round of the season.”

The second round of the 2022/2023 NPFL Abridge season is expected to commence on March 25, with Rangers trading tackles with Bayelsa United. The rescheduled encounter against Rivers United will happen on March 15, in Port Harcourt.