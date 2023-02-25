Osayi-Samuel, Chukwueze, Moffi, Musa, Discover UEL, UECL Opponents



The draws for the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 took place yesterday with at least 13 Nigeria-eligible players discovering their next opponents in the respective competitions.



Belgian Pro League side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, with Victor Boniface in their ranks, will take on Union Berlin in the Europa League.

The first leg at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei will take place on Thursday, March 9, with the second leg a week later on March 16 at Lotto Park in Anderlecht.

Fenerbahce’s opponent in the round of 16 is six-time winners of the Europa League, Sevilla.



Super Eagles fullback Bright Osayi-Samuel started four of the six matches played by Fenerbahce in the group stage, and will be hoping to be involved when the Turkish Super Lig side face the Spanish team away on March 9 and the second match on March 16 in Kadıköy.

Anderson Esiti’s Ferencvarosi TC will take on German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.



The Hungarians will be away in the first leg on March 9, before hosting the Germans on March 16 in Budapest, at the Puskás Arena.

In the Europa Conference League, West Ham drew AEK Larnaca in the round of 16, with the first leg set to be played away on Thursday, March 9 and the second leg at the London Stadium.



Irish-Nigerian winger Armstrong Okoflex has been included in the Hammers’ UECL squad.

Uche Agbo’s Slovan Bratislava will meet FC Basel in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa Conference League, while Ahmed Musa and Leke James’ Sivasspor were drawn against Fiorentina.



Djurgardens’ opponent in the round of 16 is Lech Poznan, with the first leg away on March 9, followed by a home match on March 16.

Joel Asoro has shone for the Swedish side in the UECL with a goal involvement of 10 (7 goals, 3 assists) in 12 matches combined in the group stage and qualifying rounds.

Sheriff were paired with OGC Nice, Villarreal take on Anderlecht and Gent face Istanbul Basaksehir in the other ties in which Nigerian players are in contention to feature.

Rasheed Akanbi and Iyayi Atiemwen are in the ranks of Sheriff, Terem Moffi plays for OGC Nice, Gift Orban for Gent, and Samuel Chukwueze has been solid for Villarreal in this season’s competition.