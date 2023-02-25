  • Saturday, 25th February, 2023

Obi Wins Presidential Villa Polling Units

Nigeria | 41 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has won in all the nine  polling units within and around the State House in Abuja.

Obi won  the polling units while Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) came second and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came third.

The units where Obi won included PU 121, 131, 021, 130, 126, 128, 122, 06 and 123

Below are the results as declared by INEC at the polling units

ONE

PU 121 –

APC – 31

PDP – 32

NNPP – 1

LP – 58

AA – 1

Invalid – 3

TWO

PU 131

APC – 6

PDP – 3

NNPP – 1

LP – 17

Invalid – 2

Total = 29

THREE

PU 021

LP – 58

APC – 31

PDP – 32

FOUR

PU 130

APC – 26

PDP – 24

LP – 113

FIVE

PU 126

LP – 42

APC – 11

PDP – 12

SIX

PU 128

LP – 12

APC – 1

PDP – 0

SEVEN

PU 122

LP – 105

PDP – 16

APC – 29

EIGHT

PU 06

LP – 8

APC – 5

PDP – 2

NINE

PU 123

LP – 86

APC – 44

PDP – 21

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.