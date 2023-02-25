Latest Headlines
Obi Wins Presidential Villa Polling Units
Deji Elumoye in Abuja
Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has won in all the nine polling units within and around the State House in Abuja.
Obi won the polling units while Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) came second and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came third.
The units where Obi won included PU 121, 131, 021, 130, 126, 128, 122, 06 and 123
Below are the results as declared by INEC at the polling units
ONE
PU 121 –
APC – 31
PDP – 32
NNPP – 1
LP – 58
AA – 1
Invalid – 3
TWO
PU 131
APC – 6
PDP – 3
NNPP – 1
LP – 17
Invalid – 2
Total = 29
THREE
PU 021
LP – 58
APC – 31
PDP – 32
FOUR
PU 130
APC – 26
PDP – 24
LP – 113
FIVE
PU 126
LP – 42
APC – 11
PDP – 12
SIX
PU 128
LP – 12
APC – 1
PDP – 0
SEVEN
PU 122
LP – 105
PDP – 16
APC – 29
EIGHT
PU 06
LP – 8
APC – 5
PDP – 2
NINE
PU 123
LP – 86
APC – 44
PDP – 21