Obi Votes, Optimistic of Victory

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has voted at his Amatutu ward two, polling unit 019, Agulu community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Obi, who voted at about 11:45am, expressed optimism of his victory.

He told journalists that he is satisfied with the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) so far in the election, and hoped that the same was happening in other places across the country.

“This election is very important to Nigeria, and I have confidence of victory.

“I have the mental capacity, energy and drive to lead this country. We need to get things right in Nigeria,” the LP presidential candidate said.

