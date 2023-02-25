Meet OSARO DESTINY OSARETIN, the creative mind behind, Ekiema Wellness

Blessed with the knowledge of alternative medicine and with an insight to touch the lives of millions with its benefits and life enriching results, Osaro Destiny Osaretin took the initiative to start a wellness company. He went ahead to birth his company, Ekiema Wellness getting approval and licensing from the Lagos State Ministry of Health Traditional Medicine Board for its operations which was undoubtedly a big winning for the company.

The Computer Science graduate of National Open University of Nigeria took the step further to obtain a needed license to operate this good act of giving better living expectations to its users becoming a certified and licensed herbal doctor. For Osaro, Integrity is his hallmark and he prides itself in doing what’s best at all times

Addressing how he got the needed knowledge which he as transformed to a viable business today he shared that, “First of all I come from a home where herbal and traditional practices was a part of the family and herbs has always been around me but I just didn’t see it as a business I could do earlier as I always used herbs to treat myself anytime I am ill. I was doing well with my security business, till the Pandemic hit in 2020 and all businesses went out of business. I just thought to myself, you are good in this thing and health is a business that can never go wrong. So I decided to go back and consult and relearn most things I already know which took me almost a year to finally launch.”

With a deeply rooted knowledge of medicine and its efficient use, Osaro went fully into the business of saving lives and giving better value to the healths of many. Several people listed in tens of thousands have come across the benefits of his products which ranges from tackling smoking concerns, pile, body cleansers and detox, bad breath, sexual health needs and a few other herbal options that have proven effective and efficient.

More recently, The Ekiema of Benin as he likes to be addressed secured a license for the operations of his herbal medicine in Dubai. This as further shown his commitment to enriching lives and ensuring better quality of living. After this milestone he also opened a new office to further expand his reach of potential users of the products as well. Osaro firmly advices that to maintain an healthy lifestyle eat well, especially fruits, avoid red meats, do lots of exercise and drink lots of water while minding your business.