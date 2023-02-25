Massive Security Cordon in Abuja



• INEC offices, ICC heavily guarded

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

In a bid to ensure a secure election in the nation’s capital, a massive security cordon is in place ahead of today’s polls.

THISDAY checks showed that the Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Federal Capital Territory office of INEC and the International Conference Centre (ICC) where electoral materials and other logistics were domiciled are presently heavily guarded.



Security forces are conducting stop and search operations at the major entry points to the city.

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the military high command had ordered operational deployments at the Nyanya-Mararaba-Keffi axis of the territory while the same operation is in place at the Gwagwalada entry point and Airport Road in a joint security operation aimed at ensuring a peaceful election.



At the FCT INEC office, police operational vehicles were mounted at the entry points with operatives patrolling the area.

At the International Conference Centre, intelligence operatives, the FCT Vehicle Inspection agency, fire-fighting vehicles of the Federal Fire Service, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), police vehicles and other security agencies swarmed the area. At the INEC headquarters, the same security arrangements were replicated while the area was cordoned off.



Meanwhile, at the shopping centres in the city, there was brisk sales and electronic transactions as residents prepared for the polls.

Residents, who registered for their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in other parts of the territory other than their places of residence made frantic efforts to get to their destination in spite of the cash crunch.

“I stay in Nyanya but I registered in Karimo so I am trying to find my way to Karimo this night,” an FCT resident, David, told THISDAY.

The police high command had earlier, in a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced restriction of movement designed to ensure a safe and secure election.



“Consequent to the first part of the 2023 general election, the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, across all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, the IG, Usman Baba, has ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12a.m. to 6p.m. on election day with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC officials, electoral observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc,” he said.



The order, the statement said, was part of measures emplaced to ensure a safe, secure, and conducive environment for the conduct of elections.

It said the order was aimed at ensuring public order management, the safety of electorates, as well as assisting the security agencies in effective policing, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral process.



“Similarly, the IG sternly warns all security aides and escorts to desist from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election as anyone found flouting this directive will be severely sanctioned.

“He emphasises that only security personnel specifically assigned to election duties are to be seen within and around the designated election booths and centres.

“All state-established and owned security outfits/organisations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management,” it said.