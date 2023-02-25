  • Saturday, 25th February, 2023

LP Vice Presidential Candidate Loses Polling Unit to Atiku

Nigeria | 18 mins ago

 

By John Shiklam in Kaduna 

Datti Baba-Ahmed,  vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party ( LP)   lost his PU 021, Tudun Ward, Zaria LGA,  to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP).

A total of  272 voters were accredited. 

The PDP scored  102 votes, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 98 votes.

The Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 54 and 11 votes respectively

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.