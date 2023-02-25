LP Vice Presidential Candidate Loses Polling Unit to Atiku

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Datti Baba-Ahmed, vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party ( LP) lost his PU 021, Tudun Ward, Zaria LGA, to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP).

A total of 272 voters were accredited.

The PDP scored 102 votes, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 98 votes.

The Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 54 and 11 votes respectively