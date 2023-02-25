Labour Party Loses Obasanjo’s Polling Unit to APC

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has failed to deliver his polling unit for his preferred presidential candidate, Peter Obi of Labour Party.

After counting the valid votes in the Ward 11, Unit 22, Abeokuta North Local Government where Obasanjo voted, the Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu defeated Obi with 56 votes, while the Labour Party had only 9 votes.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, scored only 7 votes, while the African Democratic Congress, ADC, scored 8 votes. A total of 10 votes, were voided in the unit..

In the senatorial results in the polling unit, the PDP scored 31 votes, while the APC scored 37 votes. Obi’s Labour Party scored 1 vote.