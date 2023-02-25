  • Saturday, 25th February, 2023

 Heineken Partners Red Bull Racing to Promote Responsible Drinking

Brewing firm, Heineken has inked a new deal with the Oracle Red Bull Racing to further deepen advocacy for responsible consumption.

Heineken disclosed this via its LinkedIn page, stating that the move aimed to improve customers experience and promote responsible drinking. 

Announcing the partnership Heineken said, “Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen is officially the global Heineken 0.0 ambassador championing responsible consumption. Ahead of what promises to be a thrilling F1 racing season, Max joins us to promote responsible drinking and take a leading role in our ‘When You Drive Never Drink’ Campaigns.

“Heineken also announces a partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing -bringing together two innovators and giants of the sport to deliver fans unforgettable trackside experiences”.

The company reiterated that the partnership was intended to emphasize its position on responsible drinking while giving consumers incredible and fun-filled experiences.

Heineken has always advocated responsible consumption of its products through building global partnerships and executing worldwide campaigns, moreso, committed to investing 10 percent of all media budget to support these programmes.

Responding to the partnership and endorsement, Head of Integrated Communication, Nigeria Breweries, a member of the Heineken group, Uchenna Ibemere said,” we are delighted to announce a partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing &Red Bull Technology and Heineken 0.0- the perfect pairing to deliver exceptional fan experiences around the race weekend. Can’t wait to see what 2023 season has in store.”

