FG Urges Nigerians to Install N-Alerts App



Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has charged Nigerians to take advantage of the N-Alerts Smart Phone Application to report security emergencies during today’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The minister called on all Nigerians to download and make use of the App to report any situation or incident in and around their polling unit to the Ministry Inter-Agency Situation Room (MISR) for prompt response.



Aregbesola, while addressing officers manning the Ministry Inter-Agency Situation Room (MISR) in company of the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, directed that officers must be prompt in response to incidents reported by Nigerians using the App.

“I know you have been trained for tomorrow’s (today’s) assignment to ensure that you respond promptly to all incident reports generated during the election exercise tomorrow (today).



“We have been on the media space advertising to Nigerians to download the App and give us real time report of any incident, so ensure that you don’t disappoint Nigerians,” the minister directed.

The federal government developed and launched the Nigeria Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (N-Alerts) in May 2022 for Nigerians to send alerts to all security agencies in the Ministry of Interior in real time.



The smart mobile Application is available for free on Android and IOS devices for Nigerians to download.

The App utilises a combination of audio-visual and geospatial location identification of the caller and scenes of incidents on the Ministry Inter-Agency Situation Room (MISR) and Command and Control Centres, Dashboards of the four agencies under the Ministry of Interior Services and Police Headquarters for joint inter-agency operations.