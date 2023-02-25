El-Rufai Delivers Polling Unit to Tinubu

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Nasir El- Rufai, Governor of Kaduna state has delivered his Polling Unit 024, Anguwan Sarki GRA, Kaduna North LGA to Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),

Tinubu polled 173 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 134 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), got 20 and three votes respectively.