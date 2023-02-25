Latest Headlines
El-Rufai Delivers Polling Unit to Tinubu
Lagos LP Guber Candidate Bemoans Attacks on Members, Lagosians
Live Updates: Nigeria Decides 2023
El-Rufai Delivers Polling Unit to Tinubu
By John Shiklam in Kaduna
Nasir El- Rufai, Governor of Kaduna state has delivered his Polling Unit 024, Anguwan Sarki GRA, Kaduna North LGA to Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),
Tinubu polled 173 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 134 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), got 20 and three votes respectively.