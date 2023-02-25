  • Saturday, 25th February, 2023

El-Rufai Delivers Polling Unit to Tinubu

Nigeria | 10 mins ago

 

By John Shiklam in Kaduna 

Nasir El- Rufai, Governor of Kaduna state has delivered his Polling Unit 024, Anguwan Sarki GRA, Kaduna North LGA to Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),

Tinubu polled 173 votes to defeat  Atiku Abubakar,  candidate of the Peoples  Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 134 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), got 20 and three votes respectively.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.