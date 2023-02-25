  • Saturday, 25th February, 2023

EFCC Officials Storm Obi’s Polling Unit 

Nigeria | 38 mins ago

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrived the polling unit of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi.

The officials who came in an unmarked white Toyota Hiace Bus arrived Obi’s Amatutu ward two, polling unit 019 at exactly 10:25am.

They however declined interview from journalists.

The leader of the team had a brief chat with the leadership of INEC in the unit, urging him to call the commission’s helpline if they sought help of any kind.

The leader also had a brief chat with Obi who was coming back from what THISDAY learnt was a tour of the village.

The team has however left the polling unit, promising to come back soon.

Obi is still being expected at his Amatutu ward two, polling unit 019, where he will cast his vote.

