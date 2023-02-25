  • Saturday, 25th February, 2023

‘Doma Utd won’t Lose Players to Top Clubs’

Doma United head coach, Akinade Onigbinde is determined to keep his key players from the claws of top clubs in the Nigeria Premier Football League.
The Gombe-based club, who are making their debut appearance in the NPFL, have fared well despite their low budget.


A number of their players have caught the eye and are being monitored by the big guns.
“We are not ready to sell any of our key players for now,” Onigbinde said.


“We have read about interest in some of our players but I can assure you they will remain with us for the entire part of the season.”
Doma United are in sixth position on the NPFL Group B table.

