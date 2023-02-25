Business Strategists Meet for Switch Conference

Omolabake Fasogbon

Organisers of Switch Conference has said that this year’s programme has been designed to address leadership gaps limiting human capital development and business growth.

The conference host, Pastor Charles Osazuwa stated that the idea of the conference was to inspire and equip business owners, C-Level executives, corporate professionals and church leaders towards improved growth and success.

He noted that the event holding between March 1-3, has a lined up of business strategists, thought leaders and church leaders who will engage and equip participants with leadership skills relevant for this period.

Themed ‘Built to Last’, Osazuwa further explained that the conference which will hold in Beninwill City provide a platform that will aggregate top experts to synthesize useful knowledge for success in both business and ministry.

Osazuwa, who is also the President of Rock of Ages Christian Assembly International (RACAI), said, “Switch is part of our divine mandate and a manifestation of our capacity to set the pace for the next generation of leaders. We believe that we have been rightly positioned to harness the potentials of individuals and organisations through mental transformation and human capital development.

“We have carefully selected a range of topics to help achieve our objective of equipping and unveiling leaders, and also speak to the specific needs of attendees, including ministers and leaders, to enable them refresh and refuel for greater works in their organisations.”

Some of the resource persons lined up for the event included: influential strategist and Forbes author, Olakunle Soriyan; British-Nigerian journalist and Senior Advisor to the President of the African Development Bank Group in Abidjan, Victor Oladokun and the common sense guru, Olumide Emmanuel, amongst others.