Latest Headlines
El-Rufai Delivers Polling Unit to Tinubu
Lagos LP Guber Candidate Bemoans Attacks on Members, Lagosians
Live Updates: Nigeria Decides 2023
Atiku Wins Polling Unit in Kaduna Govt House
By John Shiklam in Kaduna
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won one of the polling units- 013 in Government House, Kaduna.
The result signed by Kalu Micheal, the presiding officer, showed that the PDP scored 69 votes, APC – 40, Labour Party- 48, while NNPP scored 11 votes.