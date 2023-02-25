  • Saturday, 25th February, 2023

Atiku Wins Polling Unit in Kaduna Govt House 

By John Shiklam  in Kaduna 

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples  Democratic Party (PDP), has won  one of the polling units- 013 in Government House, Kaduna. 

The result signed by Kalu  Micheal, the presiding officer, showed that the PDP scored 69 votes, APC – 40, Labour Party- 48, while NNPP scored  11 votes.

