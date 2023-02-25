Atiku Wins Polling Unit in Kaduna Govt House 

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won one of the polling units- 013 in Government House, Kaduna.

The result signed by Kalu Micheal, the presiding officer, showed that the PDP scored 69 votes, APC – 40, Labour Party- 48, while NNPP scored 11 votes.