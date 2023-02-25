African Youth Ambassador, Bakare Mubarak, Admonishes Young Nigerians

Mary Nnah

The tallest Male Model in sub-Saharan Africa and African Youth Ambassador, Bakare Mubarak, has admonished his fellow Nigerians and compatriots, ultimately the youths, to get involved in the forthcoming election as they have a major role to play in shaping the future of the nation.

He encouraged youths to ensure to vote, as this is their civic responsibility while they shun unnecessary violence and agitation, as it may lead the Nation to an unpleasant state.

The Co-founder of Expedition 54 Limited who was honoured at the 2020 African Achievers Award ceremony, as an African Youth ambassador, an award ceremony, rated by Forbes as one of the most prestigious award ceremonies on the African continent, said, “To my Fellow Nigerians and compatriots, ultimately the youths; I am pleased now more than ever, at the exceeding engagement and involvement of fellow young Nigerians in the conversation about the 2023 general election. This is particularly very inspiring, as we anticipate even more youth involvement and engagement in the near future.”

Mubarak who commended Nigerian youth for their involvement so far, added, “Verily I salute all Nigerian youths, home and in the diaspora, for the laudable and commendable involvement. The General election is right around the corner, and as a youth ambassador, I am saddled with the responsibility to encourage and implore fellow young Nigerians to instantaneously start speaking about a very peaceful, credible, free, and fair election, ultimately a peaceful and progressive post-election.”

Mubarak who told the youth that their power and responsibility, is to ensure to vote, added, “The great future that we yarn for is in our hands, we will get there but then, we must know that it goes beyond just only a presidential elections. We have to individually imbibe good leadership qualities and genuinely have the interest of our Nation at heart.”

“Wherever we are in the World, we must remember that we were first Nigerians before we became anything else and we are better off with a better Nigeria, no matter our achievement or ambitions, he said further.

The model encouraged further that the youth should prepare their minds to uphold this great Nation, fend for the betterment and live peacefully and progressively, regardless of whoever emerges as the President.