Africa Magic Premieres New Yoruba Series ‘Ìrora Ìyá’



Africa Magic is set to premiere its Yoruba series production, ‘Ìrora Ìyá’ (Agony of Motherhood), on GOtv.

The series, fully subtitled in English, will premiere on Africa Magic Yoruba (GOtv Channel 5) on March 1, at 6:30pm.

Produced by MultiChoice Talent Factory alumni, Allen Onyige and Adeniyi Joseph-Omobulejo, Ìrora Ìyá follows the story of Morayo, a teenage girl who got pregnant and fled home. In her bid to take care of herself and the baby, Morayo falls into the hands of an infant trafficker.



Commenting on the new series, Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, said Ìrora Ìyá is an Africa Magic production that tells a unique indigenous story which will keep the audience glued and entertained. “Ìrora Ìyá is the third of indigenous Africa Magic series premiered in 2023. This plot will take the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions. The storyline will keep our customers engrossed and on lookout for every episode, ” Tejumola said.



The series features an array of Nollywood stars such as Modupe Jaiyesimi, Raphael Niyi Stephen, Taiwo Ibikunle, Fehintoluwa Jebutu and others.

Ìrora Ìyá will be showing weekdays on Africa Magic Yoruba at 6:30pm and open to GOtv Jolli, Max and Supa subscribers.



