  • Friday, 24th February, 2023

The Voice Nigeria S4: Who Will Be Saved on Niyola’s Team?

Life & Style | 14 mins ago

The last set of the Knockouts stage will be held tomorrow and Coach Niyola and her talents will be in the spotlight. Last week saw Coach Naeto C save only seven talents with no steals. Naeto C already stole Nicole from Praiz and is likely going to steal a talent from Niyola to complete his team.

Although Naeto C’s talents have their own shortcomings, some of them delighted the coaches. They include Jennifer who performed ‘And I’m Not Telling You I’m Not Going,’ by Jennifer Hudson and Fatima who performed ‘A Million Dreams’ by P!nk.

Niyola has some stars in her team and one wonders who will shine the brightest when they climb the stage tomorrow. Will it be Gideon, Mike Frost or any other talent? Tomorrow’s episode will reveal.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.