The Compatriots to Presidential Candidates: Accept Outcome of Election

As Nigeria goes to the poll on Saturday to elect a new President, a call has been made to all presidential candidates to accept the results of the exercise regardless of the winner or loser.

This is even as aggrieved standard bearers have been charged to use legal and democratic means to challenge the outcome of the election.

A socio-political and good governance advocacy group, The Compatriots, stated these after a recent strategy meeting in Abuja.

In a statement signed by Chairman of the group and former Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, it congratulated the National Peace Committee on midwifing the signing of the second peace accord.

Obong Attah also called on the winner to embark on a comprehensive review of the 1999 Constitution.

“A commitment by the winner to form a government that will strengthen our unity and utilize the best Nigerians available to head the most critical positions especially those that relate to the Economy and Security.

“A firm commitment to working on ‘Reconciliation and National Rebirth’ that will usher in a New and Better Nigeria that is anchored on Justice and Equity.

“A pledge to ensure there is good governance and rule of law in our Nation.

“An unequivocal commitment to a comprehensive review of the Constitution that will deliver to the Nigerian people, a Constitution made by the people for the people”, the statement reads.

The Chairman called on candidates not to heat up the polity with unguarded statements before, during and after the polls.

This, he emphasized, should be handled as threats to our unity and national security by security agencies.

His words: “Citizens must however be protected from intimidation and violence as they exercise their inalienable civic and sovereign right to freely select who represents them.

“Rhetoric and actions which inflame passions and could undermine the credibility of the elections without evidence of widespread fraud or malpractices should be avoided by all. In particular, comments that would subvert the peaceful transfer of power should be handled as threats to our unity and national security.

“While The Compatriots do not endorse candidates, we nonetheless reaffirm our belief in the supremacy of the Nigerian Citizen, whose inalienable right to sovereignty must be protected”.