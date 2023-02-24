Seven  Killed, 63 Arrested, Vehicles Burnt in Kano Clash

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



Seven people were killed during political clashes in Kano yesterday, while several others sustained injuries.

Also, 63 individuals have been arrested by men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) after political clashes along Zaria road in Kano city.

The Spokesman of the Civil Defence Corp, Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi told reporters that the arrested persons were caught wielding dangerous weapons and this led to the burning of many cars and smashing of glasses.

Abdullahi said: “We have arrested about 63 suspected thugs disrupting public peace, wielding dangerous weapons, burning vehicles and snatching handsets from people.They are going to be investigated and taken to court for prosecution” he stated.

It was gathered that the seven persons were killed along Zaria road during the clash with political thugs.

An eye witness told THISDAY that one of the persons killed was burnt to ashes after he was said to have killed three persons.

Several other people are confirmed to have been injured as a result of the clash before the arrival of the security operatives.

Unconfirmed sources told reporters that some local government officials and party members were said to have been arrested but no official confirmation from either the government or the police in the state as of the of filing this report.

Reacting to the incident, an APC chieftain and Deputy spokes person of Gawuna/Garo Campaign Council, debunked the allegations that APC members were involved in clash.

Garba Yussuf Abubakar , who is the Commissioner of Water Resources said: “APC is not involved in any way and we are not aware of what happened. On behalf of the campaign council, we condemned this act and we will write to the police to immediately investigate the action.”