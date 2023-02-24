Saraki Delivers Ward to Atiku, Lai Mohammed Wins Polling Unit for Tinubu 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki Saturday delivered his Ajikobi ward 005, Ilorin in Ilorin West local government area of Kwara state for Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other party’s candidates during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

In the results obtained by our correspondent last night in Ilorin, in the presidential results, PDP polled 225 votes to defeat APC which polled 75 votes .

In the senatorial election, PDP polled 231 and APC polled 71 votes while in the House of Representatives results, PDP polled 231 while APC scored 72 votes.

Also, the Information and Culture Miniter, Alhaji Lai Mohammed delivered his polling unit 006 Oro Ward 2, Irepodun local government area of the state to the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In the results announced by INEC returning officer in the ward, APC and its presidential candidate Bola Tinubu scored 148 votes while the Labour Party came second with 38 votes.

The Social Democratic Party polled 30 votes while the main opposition People Democratic Party came a distant fourth with 19 votes.