Police Will Collaborate with Other Security Agencies for Hitch-free Poll, DIG Inuwa Says

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Northwest zone, Muhammad Inuwa, has said the Nigerian Police would collaborate with other security agencies to ensure a hitch-free poll in the zone.

Inuwa made the disclosure yesterday at the police headquarters in Sokoto while briefing men of Nigerian army, police and other paramilitaries in the state.

The DIG noted that he is in Sokoto on a monitoring and assessment tour, and to meet with security stakeholders in the state.

He said as security personnel, they must remain apolitical, saying they have no sympathy for any political party.

“Our duty is to maintain law and order during and after election,” he stated.

Inuwa said the synergy would continue even after the election, stressing that when it comes to internal security, police are in forefront and” that is why we are here to rub mind together to ensure a hitch-free election.

“You know that government comes and goes, but we remain loyal to the government in power to ensure peace reign in the country.”

The DIG also held a close-door meeting with traditional leaders, political parties, European Union election observers where he enjoined political parties to caution their supporters to refrain from violence during and after the election.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, said as part of the preparation for a hitch-free poll, the state Police Command held series of inter-agency consultative meetings where every security agency pledged to do everything to ensure violence-free elections.

Speaking on behalf of all political parties, the Chairman of the state All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Isa Sadiq Acida, said APC as a party is satisfied with the security arrangement for the election.

He further disclosed that they were happy with the level of preparedness of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying they will cooperate with concern electoral stakeholders for successful polls.