Osinbajo support groups endorse Atiku for president

The Osinbajo Support Groups, a bipartisan organization, has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for president.

The group operating under the eugies of conference of Osinbajo support group leaders and stakeholders in a statement signed by Mr Sunnie Chukumele, Chairman and Mr John Elemi, Secretary on behalf of the groups on Thursday in Abuja said it took the decision having considered Atiku`s track record as an astute politician and experienced public servant.

The group said Abubakar had shown over time that he does not have a vaulting ambition, as he had made sacrifices for the political stability of the country.

“ In our analysis before arriving at a choice of candidate to support outside the APC candidate, we looked at critical variables, comparing the present and future of our dear country.

“ He is the most qualified of all the candidates based on cognate experience at the presidency of Nigeria, having served as Vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for years.

“ Abubakar has built and maintained social bridges and networks of lasting friendships across every constituency in Nigeria. He has eternal relationships with all regions of Nigeria.

“ We willingly endorse, adopt, join and collapse our various and entire structures into the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign organization and the PDP.

“ At this material time in our national history, the Southwest and South- South and the Northwest have taken shots at the presidency, leaving out the Southeast, North Central and Northeast.

“ The Constitution of Nigeria has always guaranteed equity and fairness as an enabler for a just society.

“ Be it known to everyone that the leaders of these support groups and stakeholders have undertaken this migration on their own as consenting adults without the prompting and mandate of Osinbajo,” the group said.

The group alleged that the outcome of APC presidential primary, was marred with the procurement and supply of delegates by their owners to the wealthiest off taker.

The groups inspired Osinbajo to aspire for the presidency, as he was most qualified and widely accepted within and outside Nigeria