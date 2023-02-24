 Obaseki, Security Chiefs Assure Voters of Peaceful Polls

· Over 11, 200 personnel deployed to start, says Edo CP

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, met with security chiefs in the state, assuring that the security agencies are fully prepared to ensure peaceful conduct of the Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

A statement quoted Obaseki to have said all security agencies in the state were ready to provide a safe and secure environment for the elections, urging voters to come out en masse on Saturday to perform their constitutional duties without fear of intimidation or harassment.

The governor said, “I am quite satisfied with the level of coordination and cooperation among the security agencies. They have made known how they intend to secure each polling unit, ward collation center, local government collation center, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Benin City.

“Our appeal now is for the citizens to come out and fulfill their constitutional duties. It is also time to warn all of those who plan to ferment trouble not to even attempt it because the security agencies are more than ready to deal with anyone who ferments trouble.”

He added, “People should come out peacefully, go to their polling units, make sure that they conduct themselves peacefully, go through the accreditation, vote, and leave the polling units until it is time for sorting if they have to be there.”

Obaseki further noted, “Citizens should note that from 12 midnight, Saturday 25th, movements will be restricted until 6 pm after elections are over.”

On his part, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Elections in Edo State, Ben Okolo noted that over 11,000 security operatives have been deployed to ensure a peaceful election in the state.

Okolo said, “We are looking at over 11,200 security operatives. We have made preparations; we have deployed men and logistics and there is a fantastic synergy between all the services.

“I want to assure members of the public of the preparation of all security agencies to ensure safety as well as a conducive environment for a free, fair, and credible election.”

CP Okolo charged, “Nobody should ferment trouble. It is unacceptable and they will be prosecuted.”