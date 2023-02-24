Nigeria Decides 2023! : The Type of Elections, Leaders and Nation Nigerians Expect

With 18 political parties, 93,469,008 registered voters, 1,491 electoral constituencies, 774 Local Government Areas, 8,809 registration areas/wards, 176,846 polling units and 15,331 contestants angling for different positions from the presidency to senate, house of representatives and even at the state levels, Nigerians will tomorrow, Saturday, February 25, 2023, go to the polls and cast their votes for their choice. Rebecca Ejifoma and Sunday Ehigiator, who spoke to some Nigerians about the entire process, share their expectations for Nigeria during and after the elections

Awele Okwudarue: Fashion Stylist

Yes, I will be voting in these coming elections. My hopes for the elections are that they will be free and fair, with no intimidation or electoral malpractice at the polling units.

My expectations from the new government are to tackle the reoccurring issues Nigeria has been plagued with for a long time, make the most basic of amenities available to the masses and take Nigeria out of the doldrums. I also expect the new government to make us a producing nation, not just a consuming one.

Tolulope Ojemuyiwa: PRO, Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos

Yes, I’ll be voting. My hopes for the election are that the best candidates should emerge at every stage, local, state and federal, and the election is open and free of any rancour or skirmishes.

From the new administration, I expect a revamp of the agriculture sector, and the economy, especially in the area of debts and local currency.

I also expect that the new administration will make sure no public office holder travels out of the country for a medical check, periodical declaration of assets by public office holders, grant media interviews on monthly bases give utmost attention to security and allow the state to function, and lastly, I expect the president to restructure the economy.

Shadrach Ogagaoghene Aruoture: Entrepreneur

Yes, I will be voting in the forthcoming elections. I am very hopeful that the abnormalities in the past and the present government will be a thing of the past.

My expectations are numerous and very high following the hardship and difficulties associated with the present government. I am expecting the new government to usher in peace and tranquillity in all spheres.

Olukayode Faseyi, Esq: Legal Practitioner

I will not be voting as I do not have a Permanent Voters Card (PVC) unfortunately. However, my hope for the election is that it will be seamless, free, fair and peaceful

My expectations from the new government are that the team will be brave enough to combat insecurity, and unemployment and have the political and mental capacity and wherewithal to fix the economy and infrastructure of Nigeria in an overriding atmosphere of the rule of law.

Samson Ugochukwu: Healthcare Consultant

Yes, I will be voting in the coming elections. I hope that the election is free and credible, and my expectations after the elections will only be valid if and only if Peter Obi wins.

Egwim Innocent: Entrepreneur

Yes, I will be voting. I hope to see an election being conducted in a free and fair manner that Africans and even the world would emulate.

I expect to see the emergence of a new leader, a new government that is grounded well enough to fix the problem of Nigeria within the shortest possible time and to ensure that democracy is retained and the rule of law is respected and offenders are brought to book.

Racheal Niza-Val: Editor and Proofreader

Yes, I will be voting and I hope the elections will be fair and votes accurately counted. I further hope the process runs smoothly and peacefully. I also hope for a transparent and accountable government that promulgates policies that benefits the citizenry.

Robinson Ofuje: Columnist

Nothing will prevent me from exercising my franchise in Nigeria’s forthcoming 2023 General elections. I hope the elections will be free and fair in all ramifications.

My expectations of the new government are that they should be able to strengthen our economy, provide guaranteed security across the country, create better international relationships and provide an enabling environment for education and job opportunities for the entire citizenry.

Daniel Nja: Learning and Development Officer

Yes, I will be voting in the coming elections. I hope Nigerians will come out en masse putting aside religious and tribalistic sentiments and taking the competence and capability of the candidate who will rescue this nation.

Selling our votes for immediate gains will only result in four or eight years of suffering. It is time to come together and fight these politicians who do not have our interests at heart. Our votes are the only way and I hope we will have a free and fair election

I expect the next president to fix the country in all ramifications such as crashing the naira to the dollar exchange rate, crashing fuel prices, fixing naira scarcity and putting a smile back on the face of the citizens, as many of us have forgotten how to smile.

Badmus Oladimeji: Senior Staff, Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State

Yes, of course. I will be voting and as well mobilize members of my household, neighbours and other uninterested but eligible Nigerians to partake actively in the exercise.

I hope to see free and fair elections that will be devoid of bloodletting and every other characteristic that defines electoral malpractice. However, the reality staring us in the face points to the utopianism of this hope.

This is so bearing in mind the level of desperation by the politicians to win at all costs and how poverty has been weaponized to whip the people into their whims. If what I hope becomes the reality, there is no scepticism that a new and flourishing future would have been laid for generations yet unborn to be enthusiastically proud of the country.

Uchenna Stephen Adebanjo: Entrepreneur

I won’t vote as I was disenfranchised. My centre is in Ogun State. INEC didn’t allow me to change my location.

I hope Buhari’s plan works as I expect a free and fair election. Whoever wins should take the job but I want Peter Obi to win. I expect a government that would have the well-being of all-inclusive Nigerians at heart.

Egunjobi Olufemi: Engineer

I will vote, and not only vote, but I will also vote my conscience. My expectations are not far-fetched; this is Nigeria, where we don’t like or wish to embrace change. As they say, change is the only constant thing.

Suppose the electoral umpire can do just as the voters can vote their conscience, and votes will count, I am sure we will have completely different electoral results that will reflect the people’s will.

My expectations from the new government are just one thing, do things differently and expect different results and reactions from Nigerians, which I think is wishful thinking because I don’t see that happening so long as we still have the same old constitution and the same system of government.

Obinna Okoye: Entrepreneur

I will vote this Saturday. I hope that the election is free and fair. I expect accountability, putting citizens first, and national infrastructural, human, and economic growth.