  • Friday, 24th February, 2023

Katsina NAWOJ Tasks Security Agencies on Violence-free Elections

Nigeria | 17 mins ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has tasked security agencies and political parties to ensure that this year’s general election is free from violence.

The state Chairperson of NAWOJ, Hannatu Mohammed, in a statement issued yesterday urged security agencies to ensure that effective measures are put in place to protect all participants and prevent human rights violations.

She said the call became imperative in view of the determination of the association to ensure free, fair and credible elections, adding that members of the association will monitor the exercise to ensure its credibility and transparency.

Mohammed, however, urged the electorate, especially women, to shun inducements from politicians and exercise their franchise in accordance with their conscience in order to usher in credible and responsible leaders in the forthcoming polls.

She added that: “NAWOJ is calling on all relevant stakeholders in the election process to be gender-balanced most especially to the women aspirants, and also call on women to vote for women in order to be well represented.

“The association is also calling on security agencies, political parties, among others to make sure this year’s polls are the best and violence-free in the history of Nigeria.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.