  • Friday, 24th February, 2023

DSS Told to Arrest  Oshiomhole for Comments against Buhari

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The President of the Nigeria League of Veteran Journalists (NILVEJ Chief Oliver Okpala has called for the immediate arrest and interrogation of a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Chief Okpala was reacting to the viral video where the former Edo Governor was seen allegedly inciting people against the Buhari led federal government during a campaign rally. Okpala also described the act as anti-party, being a member of the APC which has President Buhari as leader.

He said:  “This is pure anti-party activity and criminal incitement of the citizens against the president and the federal government, simple. He should be arrested and charged,  this is no longer political talks. Watch it, I am not a politician but a patriotic true Nigerian. “

 Okpala argued that freedom in speech should not be misconstrued for careless and irresponsible statements that could overheat the polity and destabilise the nation.

The veteran journalist urged security agencies to be  at alert throughout this critical period to ensure that no one is allowed to set the country ablaze through unguarded comments and actions.

He advised Nigerians to go troop out en mass tomorrow to cast their vote for candidates of their choice without fear.

 Okpala appealed to journalists covering the elections to be professional, factual, and avoid sensationalism, reminding them that they would need to live peacefully in the country after the polls, regardless of who wins the election.

