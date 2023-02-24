Consumers commend Big Bull Rice N100 pack

TGI Group has introduced Big Bull Rice in an affordable N100 pack, a development that has been met with commendation from consumers across Nigeria.

Across neighborhood shops, departmental stores and open markets, the Big Bull Rice N100 pack has grown increasingly popular amongst consumers who crave good quality, affordable, convenient and hygienically packaged rice that complements their lifestyle needs.

For instance, a rice dealer on College Road, Ogba, Emmanuel Ejiofor stated that he has observed a gradual trend of more consumers embracing packaged rice over the loose rice he displays in his store. He noted the high demand for the Big Bull Rice N100 pack in particular as more consumers consider it for its traceability, quality, convenience and affordability.

For Ezekiel Mustapha, a student of the University of Ibadan, Big Bull Rice is already a household name in Nigeria for its quality, affordability and satisfaction. He noted that as a student, the rising popularity of the Big Bull N100 packs in a hygienic pack is a unique transition from loose rice openly sold in big basins and measured with rusty, old tins.

Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, Mr. Probal Bhattacharya, expressed delight with the feedback received so far from consumers, stressing that the Big Bull Rice N100 pack size has captured consumer affection by being value maximizing and innovative.

“At the price point of 100 Naira, we were confident that the pack was capable of delivering excellent value for consumers looking for healthier choices and upgrading to packaged rice, ”he noted.