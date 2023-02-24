BAT TV Restate Commitment to Support Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket

In preparation for the impending election on Saturday, BAT TV, an Abuja-based media outlet, has reiterated its support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Party (APC).

In a statement to media on Thursday in Abuja, Maryam Ahman, a co-founder of BAT TV, stated that Tinubu is still the only presidential contender that has the interest of Nigerians in mind, particularly when it comes to the empowerment of women and youth.

She said: “Women and youth are some of the most politically marginalized groups of people in Nigeria since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999. Ironically, they also, at every election cycle, constitute the highest voting population. For instance, out of the over 12 million new voter registrants, youth account for close to nine million of that figure, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“At a time when some national challenges persist, it will be a disservice to the nation for some politicians to add ethnic and geographical divisions to the mix. What is required in the next dispensation are exemplary and purposeful leadership.

“Since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999, there has been a gentlemanly agreement – an unwritten rule – that requires the ruling party at the centre to rotate and share power between the larger Southern and Northern parts of the country. This arrangement has ensured a balance of power, equity, fairness, and a shared sense of belonging.

“The arrangement, so far, has guaranteed a south-north-south-north rotation of the presidency and, despite the intrigues of some charlatan and political hangers-on, the current ruling party, the APC, withstood both internal and external pressure to uphold equity, fairness, and unity by sticking to the power-rotation agreement.

“This led to the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC, at a time when the major opposition party jettisoned the power rotation agreement.”