ADC Donates Polling Agents for Obi in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Ahead of the Saturday, February 25 election, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State, has donated its 5,000 agents to stand for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi in the state.

The Governorship Candidate of ADC in the state, Tonye Ibraye, who spoke with journalists in Port Harcourt, on the development, said the party would work for Obi’s victory in the state.

Ibraye urged party faithful in the state to stand for the LP presidential candidate, noting that Obi’s legacy as a former governor and his manifesto has put him in a better position to rule the country in the next four years.

He said: “I am pleased to be here today to announce my endorsement of Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate for the upcoming election.

“As many of you may know, my party, ADC, has endorsed Mr. Peter Obi as their preferred candidate, after careful consideration and discussion, to support this auspicious move.

“Furthermore, I would like to announce that we will be giving Mr Obi access to my 5000 polling agents to support him.

“I know that with their help Mr Obi will be able to reach more voters and spread his messages of hope and change across the country.”