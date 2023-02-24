Related Articles

Diplomatic Missions of UK, US, Others Laud Signing of Second Peace Accord

Ugo Aliogo

The Diplomatic Missions of the United States, Australia, Japan, Norway, Canada and the United Kingdom in Nigeria have lauded the signing of the second Peace Accord by the candidate of political parties competing in the upcoming presidential election, and expressed commitment to support all efforts that would ensure that Nigerians decide who wins the election.

In a statement made available to THISDAY by the Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer, British Deputy High Commission, Ndidiamaka Eze, it was noted that the signing of the second Peace Accord was vital for Nigeria’s stability and democratic consolidation that the process is conducted and concluded safely, fairly and credibly.

They encouraged all political actors to intervene proactively to calm any tensions and avoid any violence in the periods before, during and after the elections.

They appealed to all officials at federal and local levels in Nigeria to respect the human and democratic rights of its citizens, while condemning any actions that could undermine the peaceful and transparent conduct of the electoral process.

The missions appealed to political parties to respect electoral laws and institutions as well as take a firm stand against violence and hate speech by their supporters, urging the security services to do their best to protect the process and prevent and deter attacks against INEC facilities, materials and personnel.

According to the statement, “We call on all officials, including the law enforcement authorities, to ensure a safe and conducive environment for the exercise of public freedoms, including the freedom of opinion and expression, the freedom of peaceful assembly and the freedom of association, all of which are essential in democratic societies in particular in the context of elections. Law enforcement authorities should remain visibly neutral and respond in a proportionate manner to any election-related incidents.

“We further urge all presidential candidates and political parties to live up to their commitments under the second Peace Accord to accept the results of the election as announced by INEC and to pursue any challenge of the results through the appropriate legal channels.

“We the Diplomatic Missions of the United States, Australia, Japan, Norway, Canada and the United Kingdom in Nigeria would like to congratulate Nigeria on its 24 years of democratic progress since 1999, during which it has been a symbol to others of the value of exercising democratic rights for the betterment of the society. We hope that this year’s elections further build Nigeria’s democratic tradition.”