2023: Brothers Across Nigeria Calls for Calm, Unity, Peaceful Elections

Sunday Okobi

In few hours to the 2023 general election in Nigeria, an advocacy and justice-oriented international organisation, Brothers Across Nigeria (BAN), has cautioned Nigerians of all creeds and regions on the need to vote without rancour and acrimony in the elections.

At a press conference held by the group in Rivers State, the President of BAN, Azubuike Onowu, urged Nigerians that whosoever becomes the elected president should be given all the support, even as he called on the citizens should carry out their responsibilities in support of the leadership.

He stated that although Nigeria has always had a leadership challenge, the citizens must also recognize their responsibilities while taking cognizance of their rights.

The BAN, also known as Buccaneers Confraternity (BC), also maintained that the buccaneers referred to by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is an adjective to describe politicians who acts in recklessly and often unscrupulous ways, has nothing to do with the revered Buccaneers Confraternity.

Briefing journalists on the electioneering process, the group’s leader, also known as the Grand Eye, told journalists that the BC seems to speak in ‘Negative Positivism’, a notion which led them to adopt the name for a group of fine gentle men who have formed and found unity, fairness and justice irrespective of tribes and tongues.

He explained that the confraternity has members across all political affiliations, tribes and races across the globe and never gets involved in politics .

Onowu advised Nigerians to conduct themselves in peaceful manner while carrying out their civic responsibilities during the upcoming elections in Nigeria.

The organisation commended politicians who are genuinely involved in the campaign to give birth to a better country.

Referencing the current cash scarcity, the confraternity urged the leadership of the country to respect the rule of law, while advising the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make more efforts to provide more cash for the citizens.

The GE further disclosed to journalists that BAN Financial Intelligence Unit has advised that the 0.97 percent of the money in circulation compared to UK 3 percent and US 10 percent is too low “for a country of 200 million people without the full cashless mentality, with inadequate internet and financial transactions backbone.

“While the need to stop vote buying, reduce kidnapping for ransom and illicit funding is important, it should come with a human face.”

Meanwhile, the president warned members of the organisation that anyone caught in the act of electoral irregularities will be black spotted(punished), while the security agencies will be assisted to deal with such person.