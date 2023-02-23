Timi Frank Urges Northern Leaders, Clerics to Rally Support for Atiku

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Timi Frank, has appealed to northern leaders, clerics and youths across the 19 states of the region, to mobilise support for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in next Saturday’s election.

Frank said the appeal had become necessary because the other two frontline contenders, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu, had, according to him, turned the game into an ethnic and religious matter.

In a statement released Thursday in Abuja, Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, alleged that Obi had visited nearly all the churches with various pastors openly endorsing him.

He also alleged that Tinubu had been playing ethnic politics of ‘Emilokan’ (It is my turn), hence the need for the northern leaders and clerics to speak the truth to their followers.

“It is very important at this point in time for the northern elders, clerics and the youths not to sit on the fence, but rally round Atiku Abubakar like some Yoruba leaders, faction of Afenifere and PANDEF have done for Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu based on religion and ethnic factors.

“We have seen some southern leaders like Chief Ayo Adebanjo openly threatening war if a southerner does not win this election.

“It is obvious that both Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi are ethnic champions. They have obviously ran ethnic and religion campaigns in such a way that places the north at a disadvantage if either of them wins this election.

“As a true southerner, I believe in one Nigeria and strongly believe too that the only candidate that can unify Nigeria and make her remain as one is Atiku Abubakar, who already has a blueprint and determination to restructure Nigeria in such a way that will benefit the north, west, east and south.

“I am, however, calling on norther elders and other organisations in the north to take a bold step by publicly endorsing Atiku as southern pastors and other groups have endorsed Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu.

“I also appeal to the north to forget about their party affiliations at this moment and come together as one behind Atiku Abubakar who is obviously different from other two ethnic and religious bigots,” Frank stated.

He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to renege on their promises to deliver a free, fair and credible election.

“If Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerges the next president, those around Buhari and other northern leaders will be the first set of casualties because we have seen how supporters of Tinubu are already coming out to call the president names.

“For example, former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, Governor Nasir el-Rufai among others, have recently said Buhari will soon expire once Bola Tinubu wins the presidency,” Frank alleged.