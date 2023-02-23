The Macallan Brand Celebrates Scottish Tradition in Nigeria



Raheem Akingbolu



In celebration of the illustrious life and work of Scotland’s most famous poet, Robert Buns, The Macallan, a whisky brand, recently hosted the British high commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Wendy Campbell Laing, to a dinner in Abuja.



The dining experience tagged, “Robert Burns Supper,” was held at the British Village Club, Abuja. The first supper was held in memoriam at Burns Cottage in Ayrshire, Scotland by Burns’s friends, on 21 July 1801; the fifth anniversary of the poet’s death



The Robert Burns Supper (popularly called ‘Burns Night’) is a traditional Scottish celebration marked annually to celebrate the birthday of Scotland’s most famous poet, Robert Burns. “Like The Macallan, Robert Burns’ poetry and songs seamlessly combine innovation with craftsmanship and heritage,” Abayomi Ajao, customer marketing manager, West and North Africa, Edrington, stated.



According to him, The Macallan believes that every individual is in a position to lead and inspire others, by driving meaningful change and building a legacy through collaboration and innovation. He stated further that the brand’s respect for both the environment and community is a sign of its commitment to sustainability as a constant guiding principle



“As a brand, we are proud of our strong Scottish roots and distinguished history, we feel a deep responsibility to act with integrity to preserve our craftsmanship and mastery for future generations.



“His unrivalled commitment to the mastery of his field is reminiscent of The Macallan’s values. We are thrilled to be able to share this rich experience with the British High Commissioner and we look forward to more endeavours that will encourage the fusion of our rich cultures and traditions,” Ajao stated.