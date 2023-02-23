  • Thursday, 23rd February, 2023

Judgement in Suit to Stop INEC from Engaging MC Oluomo Fixed for Feb 24

Nigeria | 34 mins ago

Wale Igbintade

Justice Chukwuejekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has fixed Friday, February 24, for judgment in the suit seeking to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from engaging the Lagos State Parks Management Committee led by Mr. Musiliu  Akinsanya, a.k.a. Mc Oluomo.

Justice Aneke fixed the date, after he heard Abass Ibrahim, counsel to the applicants, who argued the motion on notice.

The applicants in the suit are Labour Party, African Democratic Congress, Boot Party and their governorship candidates in Lagos, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-vivour, Funsho Doherty, and Wale Oluwo respectively.

Aneke had on Monday, while granting an interlocutory injunction filed by the applicants, restrained the INEC from engaging the Oluomo led-park managers, or any of its commercial bus drivers, to distribute 2023 election materials and personnel in Lagos.

The judge, while adjourning the hearing of applicants’ substantive suit, had ordered them to serve the restraining order and other processes in the suit on the INEC.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, counsel to the applicants, Ibrahim, told the court that he had fully complied with the court orders, by serving all processes and the hearing notice on the INEC, but he was surprised that the respondent failed to appear in court.

The counsel thereafter urged the court to allow him move his clients’ motion, which was granted by the court.

Moving the originating motion, Ibrahim told the court that the motion was dated February 13 but filed on February 16, 2023, and was pursuant to section 6 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, sections 26 and 27(1)(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022 and under the court’s inherent jurisdiction.

He argued that the motion was supported with a 27-paragraph affidavit, written address and exhibits.

The reliefs sought in the originating motion included, “a declaration that the appointment, partnership, or contracting of Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks Management Committee by INEC to distribute 2023 election materials and personnel in Lagos State violates Section 26 and 27 of the Electoral Act 2022 and consequently unlawful, null and void.

Upon moving the application, they urged the court to grant reliefs sought for therein.

Aneke, after listening to the counsel, adjourned the matter till Friday, February 24, for judgment.

