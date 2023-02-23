  • Thursday, 23rd February, 2023

Governments Urged to  End Rising Gender Inequality in Nigeria

Nigeria | 3 mins ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Nigerian Feminist Forum (NFF) has called on governments at all levels to find a lasting solution to the rising gender inequality in Nigeria.

The forum urged them to critically support policies and initiatives that promote social justice and to take concrete steps to implement them.

This was contained in a communique issued yesterday at the end of the stakeholders meeting during the World Day of Social Justice celebration in Lokoja, Kogi State’s capital.

The NFF said: “We further call on governments at local, state and federal levels to remove barriers to social justice for women and ensure opportunities for the advancement of social justice for women are in place.

“Governments at all levels must take bold steps to promote inclusive economic advancement, protect women’s human rights, and address social and economic inequalities that hold women back from achieving their potential.”

The government was tasked to hold itself accountable for delivering on its promises and listening to the voices of ordinary Nigerians who are the ultimate stakeholders in the quest for social justice.

The forum also tasked the government to create an inclusive and equitable economy that would benefits all citizens, particularly women regardless of their background or circumstances.

“Ensure that women have access to basic services and essential infrastructure, such as healthcare, education, clean water, and sanitation.

“Promote gender equality and empower women and girls to participate fully in all aspects of social and economic life.

“Protect women’s human rights, including the right to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly, and ensuring that these rights are respected and upheld.

“Address social and economic inequalities and promote social mobility, by investing in education, skills development, and job creation,” it stressed.

