Falcons Halt Miserable Losing Streaks with Win against Costa Rica

The Super Falcons early hours of Wednesday finally ended a miserable seven-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Costa Rica in the Revelation Cup in Leon, Mexico.

Esther Okoronkwo was the match winner for Nigeria after her strike in the 44th minute did the damage against Costa Rica.

It was an improved performance as well as a winning end to the Revelation Cup for the Falcons after they had lost their first two games to Mexico and Colombia by the same 1-0 scoreline.

However, it is left to be seen whether this has eased the pressure for coach Randy Waldrum to be fired.

The nine-time African champions are preparing for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will kick off in July in Australia and New Zealand.

They are also scheduled to feature in another invitational tournament in Turkey in April.

The Super Falcons are drawn in Group A along with hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and Republic of Ireland.

