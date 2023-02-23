Elections: Katsina Shari’a Commission Warns against Violence, Thuggery

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Shari’a Commission, has warned residents of the state against indulging in violence, hooliganism, thuggery and other heinous acts capable of truncating the February 25 and March 11 national elections.

Chairman of the Commission and state’s Grand Khadi, Dr. Muhammad Kabir Abubakar, who gave the warning while briefing journalists, yesterday, said Islam was totally against any activity aimed to intimidate, harass or cause public nuisance.

Abubakar, who quoted different Quranic verses that were against violence and other social vices, said Islamic religion encouraged people, no matter how they were aggrieved, to always follow due process and never to take laws into their hands.

“In Islam, people are duty-bound to shun any activity, which is likely to cause harm or nuisance to the public like mindless acts of thuggery in the name of politics or otherwise and indiscriminate posting of political posters or banners at government buildings, offices, roundabout and other public places as spelled out in the Security Challenges (Containment) Executive Order,” he said.

The state Grand Khadi, however, directed members of the Da’awa committee throughout the state to intensify efforts in sensitising the general public to be disciplined and remain law abiding before, during and after the polls as encapsulated in the doctrine of Islamic Sharia.

He urged politicians, political parties and their followers to play the game according to the nation’s electoral laws, and the state Security Challenges Containment Order, which banned political thuggery and associated crimes in the state.

