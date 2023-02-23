Currency Swap: Governors, Others’ Fate over Alleged Treason to Be Determined by Security Agencies, Says Malami

* Says president not in breach of apex court order

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has said the fate of some state governors and individuals being investigated for alleged treasonable utterances over the currency swap will be determined by the security agencies involved.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, stated this on Thursday at a news briefing at the State House, Abuja.

Some governors led by Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State had openly denigrated the Buhari policy, asking their citizens not to comply with the expiration of the legality of the old N500 and N1,000 notes.

While noting the certain undertones of treason in some of the utterances, the AGF stressed that investigation cannot be ruled out, adding that the relevant security agencies will determine if there will be the need for further action.

Malami emphasised the importance of the naira redesign policy, which he said will enable citizens to assume collective ownership of the electoral system rather than allowing a few moneybags to take charge.

According to him, the policy is designed to allow freedom of choice and also fight corruption.

Commenting on the benefits of electoral reforms, Malami noted that it is only the present administration that has exercised the political will to enhance democratic practice through legislative, political and administrative interventions.

On the Supreme Court order on naira redesign, the minister affirmed that President Buhari has not acted in breach, noting that as far as the rule of law is concerned, there are many options available.

