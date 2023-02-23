Blooming Greens School Deepens Conversation on Sports in Children’s Development

The Proprietor and Chief Executive Officer of Blooming Greens School, Susan Babatunde-Yamah, has deepened the conversation on the significance of sporting activities to school children in Nigeria and beyond.

She remarked on the essence of sports during the school’s 2023 Games Festival, held at the Tajudeen Olanrewaju Estate field in Yaba, Lagos, on Friday.

The well-attended event paved the way for pupils, parents, staff members, and well-wishers to express their sporting skills.

The school featured a plethora of activities, including cheerleading, track and field events, march past, tug-of-war, and many more.

“Sport is for physical fitness, social skills development of the children, emotional skills development of the children and sound mind.

“We are a school that is grooming a total child, so we don’t just teach all the things around academics alone. We also understand the importance of extra-curricular activities to enable them to be the accomplished people we want them to be,” says Babatunde-Yamah.

The proprietor added that the children would be emotionally strong to know that sometimes you win or lose. “They will be team players. When they grow up, they can work with other people. And that is part of social skills.”

Babatunde-Yamah also sent a message to the government saying, “We have to all work together to groom children that will outlive us in all good things in life.”

On his part, the Games Chairman, Lopeyo Ogunrionola, sees sport as very important to the complete development of a child.

“Development is not only in the classroom; it is also on the football pitch, basketball court, and other sporting activities. We can’t overemphasise the importance of sports in our society and on our kids,” he noted.

Ogunrionola, who has two children in the school, urged other schools to emulate Blooming Greens Schools. For him, the sporting event is a template for other schools to learn that sports help a child develop ultimately and add value to society.