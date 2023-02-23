BetKing Celebrates Five Years of Transforming Digital Sports Entertainment

As sports enthusiasts continue to enjoy their engagements with football leagues across the world, foremost betting platform, BetKing, recently celebrated five years of revolutionising digital sports entertainment in Nigeria.

The unique platform last Thursday rolled out drums at an event tagged ‘BetKing Big 5 Cocktail’ at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos with a host of the brand’s key stakeholders and executives in attendance.

The event presented an opportunity for BetKing Nigeria to host and honour its employees, partners, and other stakeholders for their contributions to the growth of the business over the past five years.

Football fans and guests were taken down memory lane of the significant impact the company has made since its inception. These include its Corporate Social Responsibility interventions across various communities as well as its empowerment initiatives towards its partners.

The Managing Director, KingMakers, Gossy Ukanwoke, said, “In the last five years, we have grown from just 400 agents to over 30,000 agents across the 36 states of Nigeria, and from a team of 18 people to over 200 people with operations across the country, making us a very recognizable brand in the country.

“We are so grateful because we haven’t been able to achieve this without the support of all our stakeholders: our employees, partners, regulatory agencies who create a suitable environment for us to thrive, and our customers, whom we cherish deeply.”

“As we embark on the next five years, we look forward to working tirelessly whilst becoming a champion for Responsible Gaming. Most recently, we launched a campaign tagged ‘Kings Know When to Stop,’ which was aimed at encouraging a responsible gaming ecosystem. Sports betting is growing in the country, hence we understand our role in ensuring that customers can engage in a healthy and responsible way whilst enjoying sports through our platform” He added.

Also speaking, the Chairman, BetKing Nigeria, Toyin Pinheiro SAN, said, “BetKing is a company that has thrived on its integrity, and it’s a brand that you can rely on when it comes to sports entertainment. The growth recorded in the last five years would not be possible without the support of all BetKing’s stakeholders, and that is why we’re here to appreciate and thank you all for the support so far. It’s going to be much better getting ahead, and in the next five years, I can see BetKing where you can best imagine, which is at the top of the table.”

As part of the celebrations, BetKing rewarded customers with #5for5 promos to further show its commitment to providing them with the best services. The company also hosted a novelty match featuring staff, agents, media, and sports-inclined influencers.

Over the past five years of its entry into the country, BetKing has made significant contributions to the socio-economic transformation of Nigeria and continues to create positive impact on its people and communities. The company has continued to advocate Responsible Gaming and has leveraged its diverse CSR initiatives that cut across Youth and Women Empowerment, Sports, Health, and Education to make a remarkable difference in the lives of Nigerians. Today, the company boasts of about 165 million bets placed on its platform, an agent portfolio of over 30,000 across the country, and over one million users.