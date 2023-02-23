BALANCED NUTRITION TO ENHANCE FERTILITY (Part 1)



After such a concentration on the clinical side of infertility, this week, we will take a look at Nutrition and its vital role in fertility.



Maintaining a healthy diet is essential at every point in a person’s life but it is especially important and recommended for all couple trying for conception, via natural process or Assisted Reproductive Techniques such as IVF. According to the Center of Disease Control (CDC), approximately 1 in 10 women will experience infertility. While there is no such thing as magical fertility diet, our nutrition plays a vital role to the body’s functions, fertility and general wellbeing. Adequate nutrition will promote optimum weight, hormonal balance which eventually enhances spontaneous ovulation for the female and quality sperm production for the male.



Numerous studies have shown that specific changes to diet can improve fertility, prevent recurrent miscarriages, support a healthy pregnancy and enhance delivery of a live healthy baby.



WHAT IS FERTILITY DIET?



A fertility diet contains natural balanced food products that are known to support your body in its reproductive functions. It includes foods which are dense in some specific nutrients needed for hormonal production/ function and balance, fetal health development, egg / sperm health, blood health and much more. It is a diet that is designed to help your body to balance fertility issues that may exist, build up nutrition stores and provide all of the building blocks for a healthy child.



WHY EAT A NATURAL FERTILITY DIET? DO YOU KNOW:

• The foods you eat today impact the health of your sperm and eggs 90 days from the day eaten?



• Hormones build themselves from the ingredient you provide through your diet?



• There are specific nutrients that are needed by the young fetus (growing baby in the womb) before you can even detect pregnancy and deficiency of these nutrients can cause serious birth defects?



• The number one treatment for balancing Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) and getting pregnant despite PCOS is majorly diet?

• One major cause of infertility is anovulation (lack of ovulation) and that it can often be corrected by changes in our diet?

.

THE BENEFITS OF EATING RIGHT FOR EFRTILITY



• Provides antioxidants, vitamins and minerals which help to protect eggs and sperm health from the damage caused by free radicals.

• Helps the body maintain hormonal balance by providing the fat necessary for hormonal production and function

• Provides the body with the abundance of essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants necessary for optimal health

• May decrease the chances of miscarriage resulting from insulin resistance and damage from free radicals to the eggs or sperm and DNA

• Support a healthy reproductive system and helps to build important nutrient store for pregnancy

• Promotes energy and vitality

DIETARY INTAKE /FOOD SOURCES TO BOOST FERTILITY

• Water



Drink lots of clean water daily. Approximately 1.5-3 Liters recommended

Avoid fizzy, sugary drinks.



• Antioxidants, Minerals and Vitamins

• COQ10: This enzyme is necessary for energy production at the mitochondrial level, improves eggs and sperm health and motility. Protect cells from free radical thus preventing DNA damage. COQ 10 amount in the body declines with age, hence supplementation of the prepared doses of about 200mg or more daily may be recommended after age 30 in humans where percentile depreciation of health is more visible.

Food sources: Sea foods from clean/fresh water sources and organic meat.



• Selenium: this is an antioxidant that helps to protect the eggs and sperm from free radicals which can cause chromosomal damages known to be a cause of miscarriages and birth defects. It is an essential vitamin for sperm creation.



Food sources: liver, cod, shrimp, mushroom, turkey, Brazil nut, tuna fish, salmon fish, sardine fish.



• Zinc: In women zinc works with over 300 different enzymes in the body to maintain body functions and processes. Without it our body cells will not divide properly, and may create imbalance between the female fertility hormones (oestrogen-progesterone) and this alters reproductive function. Research has proven that low level of zinc was associated with early pregnancy loss. Zinc can be damaged by cooking so it is important to eat some food high in zinc in their raw forms.

Food sources: calf liver, oyster, beef, lamb, pumpkin seeds, yoghurt, green peas, shrimps, turkey

• Lipoic acid: A very important antioxidants that improve female reproductive organ, sperm quality and motility. Also it helps the body to continually re-use the antioxidants in the body.



Food sources: Small amount is obtained from potatoes, spinach and lean red meat.

• Vitamin B5: It is one of the most important vitamins for human life, it is necessary for making blood and helps convert food eaten into energy. It is useful for production of sex hormones and stress countering hormones from the adrenal glands

Food sources: Mushrooms, eggs, avocados, oily fish, beef, chicken, turkey, lean pork, cheese, and sweet potatoes.

• Vitamin B6: Useful as a hormone regulator. It may also help to regulate blood sugar, alleviate pre-menstrual syndrome and may be helpful in relieving symptoms of morning sickness.



Food sources: Banana, tuna fish, salmon fish, liver, spinach, cabbage, garlic, broccoli, peppers, turkey, cod, mustard greens.

• Vitamin B9 (Folic acid/folate): This is the best known vitamins for pregnancy. It prevents birth defects like neural tube defect, congenital heart defects, cleft palate, cleft lips, limbs defect, and urinary tract abnormality in the developing fetus. Deficiency of folic may increase the risk of preterm labour, fetal growth retardation (baby stops growing suddenly), low birth weight baby and can predispose to other complications for the mother such as spontaneous pregnancy loss, placenta abruption and pre-eclampsia.



Food sources: Liver, lentils, pinto beans, spinach, kidney beans, black beans, green leafy vegetable

• Vitamin B12: Improves sperm quality and production. It may also help to boost the preparation of the endometrium lining (baby bed), boost fertilization and decrease the chance of miscarriage. Deficiency has been proven to increase the incidence of irregular ovulation and in some cases cessation of ovulation.

Food sources: Fish, meat, egg, milk, liver, sardines, tuna, fortified cereals, clams.

…………………………………….…………………………………………………..TO BE CONTINUED NEXT WEEK

BALANCED NUTRITION TO ENHANCE FERTILITY (Part 2) • Vitamin C: Improves hormone level and fertility in women. Improve sperm quality, motility and protect sperm from DNA damage, thus reducing the chance of miscarriage and chromosomal problems in children.

Food sources: Abundant in plant and fruits including red pepper, broccoli, cranberries, cabbage, potatoes, tomatoes, and citrus fruits like orange, apples etc.

• Vitamin D: This is needed to create sex hormone necessary for ovulation and hormonal balance.

Food sources: Eggs, fatty fish, diary, cod liver oil, can also be gotten by sitting out in the early morning sun for at least 15-20minutes daily.

• Vitamin E: improves sperm health and motility, also protects eggs, sperm, DNA from damage by free radicals.

Food sources: Almonds, spinach, papaya, dark leafy green vegetables, sunflower seeds, olives.

• Iron: Women who do not get sufficient amount of iron may suffer lack of ovulation and possible poor egg health which can inhibit pregnancy at a rate of 60% higher than those with sufficient iron stores.

Food sources: Lentils, spinach, pumpkin seeds (raw), beans, beef, dark leafy vegetables like pumpkin leaves, bitter leaf, water leaf.

Essential Fatty Acids/Proteins/Fibers



• Omega -3 acids have been shown to helps to regulate hormones in the body, increase cervical mucus, promote ovulation, and increase blood flow to the reproductive organs. Omega-3 contains 2 acids (DHA AND EPA) that have been shown to lower many forms of diseases.

Food sources: Flax seed, walnuts, fishes (sardines, salmon, our local Titus fish) shrimps, etc

• Fats: Saturated fats and cholesterol are also essential for fertility. Cholesterol is a precursor to all hormones produced in the body including progesterone. Just make sure it is from the right foods

Food sources: Coconut oil, grass fed meats, fish, nuts / seeds and avoid hydrogenated oils and vegetables oil cooked at a high heat.

• Protein: Eating healthy amount of protein from a wide variety of sources is an important part of a healthy fertility diet as amino acids are the building block for cells in the body. Animal and vegetable sources of protein in appropriate quantities are recommended.

• Fiber: Assist the body in getting rid of excess oestrogen and xenohormones in the system and keeps your digestive tracts functioning properly.

Food sources: Cooked whole wheat, banana, apples, strawberries etc.

Important Foods Specific for Fertility



• Avocado Pear: They are rich source of plant sterols, as well as monounsaturated fats which reduces inflammation. It also helps in balancing oestrogen, supports the body’s natural ability to produce progesterone critically for ovulation and healthy pregnancy.



• Salmon: This fish has plenty of Omega -3 fatty acids which have been proven to provide regular blood flow to the reproductive organs. It regulates prostaglandin which is involved in hormonal production.



• Pineapples: This juicy fruits are loaded with Bromelain an enzyme which acts as pain reliever, anti-inflammatory, anti-coagulants, this properties allows it to functions as natures Aspirin causing increase blood flow to the womb and promoting implantation. You start consuming pineapple after confirming ovulation or after an embryo transfer if you have done an IVF.



• Yams: This African delicacy is rich in vitamins A and C which acts as strong antioxidants preventing oxidative damages to both eggs and sperm. Yams are also believed to be rich in phytoestrogen and a form of natural progesterone. This helps to regulate the oestrogen and progesterone balance necessary for ovulation. For fertility purpose it should be best eaten in the first half of the menstrual periods.



• Walnuts: walnuts are significant source of Omega-H 3 and Omaga-6 fatty acid and has played significant role in the improvement of sperm vitality, motility and morphology. Studies have shown that walnut consumption can lower chromosomal abnormalities in male sperm.



• Nuts and Seeds: Contain omega 3, zinc and vitamin E. They possess essential fatty acid and zinc, sensitive to heat and can be destroyed if overcooked. The best nuts and seeds for vitamin E are sunflower seeds and almonds. The best seeds and nuts for iron are pumpkin seeds and sesame seeds.



• Dark Leafy Vegetables: Contain iron, folic acid, vitaminB2 and vitamin E and are packed with minerals, enzymes, chlorophyll, antioxidants and vitamins essential to healthy fertility. Examples include spinach, pumpkin.



• Fruits: Contain vitamin C, flavonoids and a variety of antioxidants. Fruits are the foods highest in antioxidants. Remember that antioxidants are heat sensitive, so to get their benefit, eat your fruit fresh, ripe and raw.



• Fish and Shell Fish: possess vitamin D, omega 3, zinc, selenium, vitamin B12 and Coenzyme Q 10(CoQ10). Muscles clam, etc. are some of the most nutrient dense foods we can eat, providing an abundance of essential fatty acids.



• Full Fat Organic Unsweetened Yoghurt: While low fat diary diet can be a fertility blocker, full fat yoghurt is an excellent protein source for fertility. Protein based amino acids are the building block for healthy cells in the body. Yoghurt contains probiotics to support healthy vagina flora (vaginal infections can put a real damper on fertility efforts)



FOODS TO AVOID



• Sugars: Refined Sugar, soda and pasteurized juices such as bottled apple juice, orange juice and other bottled juice can throw off your blood sugar levels and negatively affect your immune system and hormonal balance. Also avoid any processed/refined and artificial sugars. Some alternatives are Stevia, honey and maple syrup.



• Caffeine: Affect your hormonal balance, increase your chance of miscarriage and prevent you from ovulating.



• Soy foods: known to contain estrogen mimicking properties. It is best to avoid processed soy foods such as soy milk, soya burgers, soya protein powder, soy chips, soy meats and soy cheeses to avoid a negative impact on your hormones.



• Fat Free Foods: Food which is altered to be reduced in fat or fat free is highly processed and can also be high in sugar. Always chose the food as nature intended, full fat diary is one example that was shown in a study (human reproduction) to increase fertility over the fat reduced options. Fat is what our body need to produce hormones.



Eating a natural fertility diet is advised for everyone regardless of fertility issues, age, time, money and location. We all eat so why not do it in a way that supports your fertility and general healthy living.