Adepoju: Nigeria Recorded 716 Licensed Courier Operators, 500 Unlicensed Operators in 2022



Emma Okonji

The Postmaster General (PMG) of the federation and CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Sunday Adeyemi Adepoju, has revealed that as at December 2022, Nigeria recorded 716 licensed courier operators, while 500 were unlicensed and operated illegally.



The Post Master General, who spoke through the General Manager, Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department (CLRD) of NIPOST, Mr. Dotun Shonde, during a recent clampdown of unlicensed courier operators in Lagos, advised all unlicensed courier operators to register their courier operations with NIPOST, or risk facing the wrath of the law.



Giving a breakdown of the figure of licensed courier operators in the country, he said as at December 2022, he approved over 500 State/Special SME’s Operating Licenses nationwide; eight Regional Operating Licenses; over two hundred National Operating Licenses and over eight International Operating Licenses.



Shonde however decried the fast growing number of unlicensed courier operators in the country, which he said, were involved in sharp practices that could ground the entire courier operations in the country, if not controlled. He promised to continue with the routine clampdown on unlicensed courier operators nationwide, embarked upon by CLRD, in order to salvage the country from calamity, insisting that no one, or group of persons has an excuse for operating an illegal courier and logistics business nationwide.



According to Shonde, “The Postal, Express, Courier and Logistics industry in Nigeria has been proliferated and infiltrated with so many unlicensed/illegal courier and logistics operators with reckless abandonment for ethical standard and professional conduct. There exist unethical sharp practices, such as price undercutting, pilfering, broaching, damages, loss and dumping of customers items, poaching and subletting of operating licenses with mountain of public complaints about customer’s being duped or obtaining money from them under false pretences, no traceable office address nor registered brand name. There abound the issue of public safety and security threats, due to carriage of illicit drugs and prohibited items like small arms and ammunition, guns, gold, monies, obscene items, among others.”



He said overloading and carriage of items above the stipulated 50kg, which has created and increased public disdain towards the courier profession, was becoming worrisome, adding that it is a menace to the postal industry and portrays a negative image to the Nigerian society at large. He said such sharp practices would work against global best practices and international conventions.



“It is therefore expedient for any interested private investors into the Postal, Express, Courier, Delivery, Dispatch and Logistics business to follow the due process and obtain a grant of operating licenses from the federal government. They are required and advised to obtain a grant of operating licence from NIPOST as stipulated by the extant laws or risk facing the full wrath of the law, and prosecution,” Shonde said.



He however said provision has been made for a flexible payment plan for those who cannot afford to pay for the cost of the operating licence at a stretch, adding that a special consideration has been given to the Independent/Solo Riders Scheme to enable them make installment payment for their courier licences.