  • Thursday, 23rd February, 2023

87m Voters to Decide Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Others’ Fate Saturday

Nigeria | 32 mins ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that 87,209,007 million voters out of 93,469,008 registered voters collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the polls.

The commission also revealed that 6,259,229 million PVCs were  uncollected. 

A breakdown of the PVCs collected per state showed that Lagos state tops the list of states with the highest number of PVCs collected with 6,214,970, followed by Kano with 5,594,193 million voters, Kaduna has 4,164,473 million voters, Katsina 3,459,945 and Rivers has 3,285,789 million voters.

